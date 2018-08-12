Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making the Blueberry Festival a success

The Blueberry Festival “2018" was a great success this year even with the rain. This can only happen with the help of the Wilton Fire, Highway, Recreation and Police departments, the Town Office Staff, Jay PD, Franklin County Sheriff Department, Medics, Civic Groups, Partners, Businesses, Newspapers, Crafters, Vendors, Churches, RSU 9, Western ME Expo, Staff and members at the Franklin County Chamber, Volunteers, and last of all Mother Nature (LOL) came to visit us this year. Special thanks to all above and those of you who just step in to help where needed.

Thanks to all the properties and business owners that allow use of their places to put crafters and vendors, with money raise for rental fees helps with the cost of the festival.

We would like to thank Kora Temple units for coming to entertain the public. They will be back in 2019. (FOWL) Friends of Wilson Lake for giving boat rides, The Fire department for the children fire truck rides, the Race Director and Steve for doing the fun race, 5K, 10K, 5K walk & 10K walk, and The Farmington Emblem Club # 460 and other Emblem Clubs for all their help with events. Also thanks go out to Corey Ellis for Mr. Moose, Deb and Rachel that sold tickets, products and people that bought them. All the Entertainment, and everyone that was in the two wonderful parades, and the people make the festival a success even in the rain. Robin and SWARM for doing the Cornhole Tournament.

Santa and Mrs. Santa for spending time with the children, The many local and visitors went to the Maine Attraction Ski Show and coming back Sunday for the fireworks. The Pyro-tects gave everyone a good show. Special thanks for the early birds who helped cleaned up the town on Monday morning.

If anyone would like to donate for the 37th year, Aug. 2 & 3, 2019 celebration it is never too early or late. The theme will be “Mardi Gras.” Please check the website out for updates. Again I would like to thank everyone for their participation. No job goes unnoticed.

I am sorry I didn't get back to all the phone calls on my home answering service during the festival. I leave each day at 4AM or earlier and I don't get back home too late too back.



Shannon Smith

Blueberry Festival

28th year as Chairman