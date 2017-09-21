Letter to the Editor: Thanks for supporting breast cancer awareness

As another October rolls around I begin to think of spreading the awareness of breast cancer in our community. For the last several years this pronouncement can be found in the form of pink ribbons spread throughout the community often in conspicuous locations. Thanks go to the individuals and businesses that allow these pink ribbons to occupy their lawns for the month. Special thanks go this year to Mr. Bill Marceau and Foothills Management as I forgot to collect the ribbon at the end of October, and they have allowed the ribbon to remain on the lawn of “the old hospital” all year long. They were even kind enough to mow around this ribbon.

Many thanks to all who willingly give up lawn space to showcase these pink ribbons for the month of October.

Iris Morgan

Farmington