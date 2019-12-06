Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the food

The staff of Mt. Abram Regional Health Center would like to thank the Kingfield community for the generous community support for the 2019 Thanksgiving Food Drive. The health center had set a goal to provide Thanksgiving dinners to 10 families in Franklin County. With the help of the community, this goal was met. Many boxes of food were donated.

The staff extends special thanks to Tranten’s Market for allowing food collection onsite and putting up the Thanksgiving dinners.

For many families and individuals in Franklin County, food insecurity is a harsh reality that must be faced 365 days a year. Any leftover food will help support the onsite food closet at the health center in 2020. The food closet is open the same hours as the health center. Any community member in need may use it.

Sherra Osgood, Practice Manager

Mt Abram Regional Health Center

Kingfield