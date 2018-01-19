Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the LifeFlight runway extension vote

Thank you to all who made it out to vote on the important LifeFlight runway extension vote on Jan. 9 as well as those who voted absentee in advance.

Thank you to all the people who spent countless hours working on this project so far from Dubois & King, LifeFlight, and MaineDOT to the many local businesses and residents who advocated for it, those who took time out of their schedule to attend the meetings and research it as well as writing articles in the local papers and to our government officials.

It has been an amazing experience being a part of this great opportunity for our community. I’ve learned a lot of valuable information and met some great people during the process.

When you work with a group of people that are as passionate as you are about a project, then great things can result. The overwhelming approval of this project was a testament to that. It was not easy, but nothing great ever comes from an easy road. The other side put up a hard fight and kept us on our toes along the way. Their tactics and strategies sometimes put some of us over the edge, but we never backed down. I firmly believe that if we all had not put in the effort in getting the information out, the result would have been much different. If we would have gotten the typical 140-150 voters like we did on the special town vote last year, this amazing opportunity might not have been possible.

Again, I applaud everyone’s hard work on this, it was a total team effort throughout. This was a great moment for the region, and I am enthusiastic about the future ahead.

Kyle Haley

Rangeley