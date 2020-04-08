Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the pizza from FMH ER

I would like to thank the individual who anonymously donated a delivery of pizzas to the Franklin Memorial Hospital emergency room from The Farmington House of Pizza on the evening of March 31. Your thoughtfulness and generosity was greatly appreciated by the whole staff. It makes me feel good to know that this difficult time we are experiencing is bringing out the very best in many of us. Please know that we are truly thankful for your kindness.

An ER Nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital