Letter to the Editor: Thanks for your support

I would like to thank all who supported my run for House District 113, especially my wife Brenda who puts up with all my time away from home, Senator Tom Saviello for his insight, the Franklin County Democrats and Jeffrey Willey and the College Democrats and all those who voted for me.

Thanks also to my friend of 50 years, Paul Brown, who ran a good campaign and kept me on my toes.

I am excited to be heading to Augusta to work with a group of friends to work in the best interest of Maine and especially that of Franklin County. Congratulations to Janet Mills, Russell Black and Randy Hall. I am sure that we will find that we agree on more than we disagree.

Scott Landry

Farmington