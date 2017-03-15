Letter to the Editor: Thanks from a Wilton resident

There are no words that can adequately express my gratitude for all the cards, flowers, gifts, pet care, food, visits, prayers and much more while I have been recuperating from my fall. There is no doubt the prayers are helping me heal, so please keep them coming. I know there are several people I should mention specifically, but you know who you are, and the last thing I want to do is omit someone in this message. I had no idea I had so many friends, and thanks to all of you for caring and doing so much. I must thank my family for their overwhelming love and support throughout this whole process.

My love to all of you, family and friends alike.



Sherrill Brann

Wilton