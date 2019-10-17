Letter to the Editor: Thanks Sen. Collins for supporting National Scenic Byway Program

As the Coordinator of the Old Canada Road National Scenic Byway, I am very grateful to Senator Collins and her colleagues in Washington for creating and passing, by an overwhelming margin in both houses, a bill reopening nominations for the National Scenic Byway Program. I can speak for all the Maine Byways of State and National significance, as this is a renewal of a wonderful locally driven program celebrating rural Maine. As a Director of the National Scenic Byway Foundation, I continue that applause nationwide, as the program is now reactivated in 49 States!

We are so fortunate to have representatives in D.C. that recognize the importance of protecting these special corridors. The process for selecting new National Scenic Byways was dormant for a decade, but now this bill authored by Senator Susan Collins and recently signed into law revives the program and enables designation of a round of new byways within one year. National Scenic Byways have been proven to attract visitors and generate economic growth in rural America. And, thanks to Senator Collins’ work, additional culturally and historically important roads will be preserved for generations to come. Also many thanks to the National Scenic Byway Foundation, Scenic America, and a host of responsible organizations collectively known as the Scenic Byways Coalition for spending hundreds of hours helping to make this happen. Senator Collins brought all that work to fruition for Maine and the Nation.

Maine is a beautiful state any time of the year, but its brilliance is on full display right now. So please- get out and take a drive around the state on your Maine Byways, and enjoy these great spaces in their fall glory!

Bob Haynes

Skowhegan

Coordinator Old Canada Road Scenic Byway

