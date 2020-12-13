Letter to the Editor: The benefits of hydro power

There’s about 4,000 miles of electrical corridor in Maine today. We barely notice it. Wildlife moves along it without harm, which is more than can said of our roadways, and yet some among us are convinced an additional 53 miles of corridor constitutes an environmental crisis. It does not.

While the “No CMP Corridor” campaign may have found some folks to argue that this 53 miles of corridor and the hydropower that will move along it constitute an environmental catastrophe those arguments have not stood up to scrutiny. In fact, since the effort to stop the corridor started we’ve learned that most of the funding behind this group and others like it has come from competitors of the hydroelectric industry who stand to lose profit when the project is completed. And they’re really not concerned with the fact that they’d have a larger impact on the environment.

Energy is big business. The Clean Energy Corridor, which will move about 1200 megawatts per hour into New England markets, will bring down energy prices. This isn’t welcome news for solar and natural gas companies who would like to expand their holdings because it means they’ll lose profit they would otherwise have used to do that. To be capable of producing 1200 megawatts per hour the solar industry would have to install collectors on about 10,000 acres and the natural gas industry would have to burn about 55,000 gallons an hour. Both would require substantial investment by those industries and the state who would likely foot the bill for the transmissions lines required to move it.

Hydro-Quebec already has the capacity to produce this energy. Their investment is therefore limited to the construction of the Clean Energy Corridor. And, because they’re already in place, no environmental damage will be done to construct them, which is more than can be said of the effort that would be required to manufacture and install the solar panels or burn the natural gas to produce it. As for the hydro facilities in question, their environmental impact decreases with energy output. That’s pretty good given the fact that their already less polluting than solar. This is due to the fact that those mining and manufacturing operations required to produce solar arrays must be repeated every 25 years or so just to keep existing arrays working.

It’s unfortunate that hydropower faces this challenge, but it’s not surprising. While its environmental impact is almost entirely localized and therefore easily seen, the impact competing technologies have on the environment is spread across the country or globe. That old saying “out of sight, out of mind” applies here. And it’s a real shame, because hydropower kept our air clean while growing New England industries for about a century before fossil fuels did the damage that has caused climate change and warming.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine