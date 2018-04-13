Letter to the Editor: The cost of the Governor’s salary

Dear Editor,

Governor Paul LePage has proposed more than doubling the governor’s salary(LD 1878). The governor currently receives a salary of $70,000. In addition, housing, food, vehicle and personal driver, health care, and all travel expenses are payed for by the Maine taxpayer. When Governor LePage retires, after only eight years of service, he will receive 37.5% of the sitting governor’s salary. Since the retirement salary is tied to the sitting governor’s salary, his retirement pay will more than double as well.

But the cost does not end there. We will have 5 retired governor’s receiving the same increase. The cost to taxpayers? With an increase in meal and housing allowances to $50 and $75 per day also requested by the governor, increased costs to tax payers will be $597,513 in the first year and $670,000 annually by the year 2021.

You can do the math yourself or read the Preliminary Fiscal Impact estimates available from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes http://legislature.maine.gov/legis/bills/bills_128th/fiscalpdfs/FN187801.pdf

I agree that there should be an increase in the governor’s pay, but let’s make it fair for all and tie increases in the governor’s salary to the same increases bargained for public employees. The governor appeared very proud of himself when slashing the retirement pensions of public school teachers and government employees. It appears the height of hypocrisy to now decide that he should feather his retirement nest with exorbitant payouts.

Sincerely,

Jan M. Collins

Wilton, ME 04294

(207) 578-8419