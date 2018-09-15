Letter to the Editor: The courage of using real names

States in response to anonymous New York Times Op Ed... “anonymous...meaning gutless...a gutless editorial”

Does that also apply to anonymous spouting off at the Bulldog? In early New England times, town meetings were held and people ROSE and STOOD and SPOKE, making their opinion...AND their NAME known...when John Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence he scrawled his signature in as broad a script as possible...so that King George would know exactly who signed the document. He put Life and Reputation on the line.

VERY few Bulldog spouters have that courage

Ernest Gurney

Dallas Plantation