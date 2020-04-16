Letter to the Editor: The dark irony of falling life expectancy numbers

What a dark irony that President Trump is presiding over the Russification of America.The last laugh for his friend Putin. Russia is alone among the European countries with a falling life expectancy. Guess what, for the first time in generations, our life expectancy is falling here, too.

Despite his boasts about jobs and the economy, under his watch we have lapsed to second rate status in just about every measure. We cannot take care of our poor, our hungry, our homeless, and our sick. We cannot guarantee protective equipment to our health care workers. NY had to get ventilators from China, and we are learning to sew the face masks we need. The states have been put on notice that they are on their own since, according to Jared Kushner, the national strategic stockpile of medical supplies is not for them. Worst of all we cannot even articulate a national strategy for combating COVID 19. What is a government if not to keep us safe and steer us through national emergency?

The president takes credit for everything but isn't responsible for anything. Outside of Mar a Lago and the White house, we are all on our own. Make America great again, Indeed!

Steve Bien, MD

