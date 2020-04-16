Letter to the Editor: The dark irony of falling life expectancy numbers
What a dark irony that President Trump is presiding over the Russification of America.The last laugh for his friend Putin. Russia is alone among the European countries with a falling life expectancy. Guess what, for the first time in generations, our life expectancy is falling here, too.
Despite his boasts about jobs and the economy, under his watch we have lapsed to second rate status in just about every measure. We cannot take care of our poor, our hungry, our homeless, and our sick. We cannot guarantee protective equipment to our health care workers. NY had to get ventilators from China, and we are learning to sew the face masks we need. The states have been put on notice that they are on their own since, according to Jared Kushner, the national strategic stockpile of medical supplies is not for them. Worst of all we cannot even articulate a national strategy for combating COVID 19. What is a government if not to keep us safe and steer us through national emergency?
The president takes credit for everything but isn't responsible for anything. Outside of Mar a Lago and the White house, we are all on our own. Make America great again, Indeed!
Steve Bien, MD
Jay
6 Responses »
Leave a Response
Steve Bien, MD, another smart man that knows so much that isn’t so. Very sad.
Russia life expectancy in 1994 - 64.3 years
Russia life expectancy in 2010 - 68.7 years
Russia life expectancy in 2019 - 73.3 years
Russia's life expectancy may be lower than most other European countries, but it is certainly not falling as you suggested.
Steve,
Then why don’t you move away?
Signed,
Patriot “MD”
Dr. Bien.... I hope you are retired and enjoying it..
Sorry you see it that way Steve. Lumping all of America's faults. I get it. I am sure that it ALL started with Him. What do you Buy? Is it the cheapest you can find? Why do we have to get our medical equipment from China? Where does all our medication come from? And why is it so? Bottom dollar. From our pocket to Corporate America's. Blame goes in all directions; Yea some can be directed at him, not all. Health care buddy. The need. If congress had to pay into a system that you and I do....do you think there would be a health care crisis today? Why should it be a campaign theme? Lots of things we take for granted are surfacing now..We should be pestering our elected officials to look deeper into our dependance on China. Think that issue started years ago with the hope of transformation..worked just not as policies expected.
Yesterday it was reported in the news that there were Multiple Casualities at the Jay Mill explosion.
Shocking and,,, Fake News!
More than half of the dribble this guy repeats in this letter is,,Fake News!
As for the liberal Narrative he spins ,, I'll give it 90% Fake News. And boring already.
I'm sick of being Lied To.
Aren't You?
Weed out these Chicken Littles running around with their "The Sky Is Falling" and "it's the evil orange ones fault" narrative.
Even a chicken knows better than to believe all this "spin".
The Chicken Littles have proven themselves to be less than accurate in their words.
Fake News,,
I just checked and it's still up there.