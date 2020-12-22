Letter to the Editor: The governor’s failure with the warden service

My name is Nate Hastings. I grew up in the Farmington area, and I now live in Holden. I chose the Daily Bulldog for a letter to the editor because the governor or someone close to her may actually read this.

I will further go on that I do, very publicly hold the Maine Warden Service in low regard. I have never been charged with a crime by the warden service, but my interactions with them over the years have never been very positive. I feel that I am not the only sportsman in Maine that feels that the game warden service could use a major overhaul.

On a warm summer night in July 2019, a group of Maine game wardens attended a concert in Bangor, and Jeremy Judd, a game warden, sexually assaulted a woman. He, and the other wardens in attendance with him became belligerent with the Bangor Police officers who came to the woman's aid.

Somehow, the system has failed the young woman, and the Mr Judd didnt go to jail, he didn't loose his job, and the public can never trust that the warden they are dealing with isn't a violent sex offender. Imagine, being stranded in the woods, and Mr. Judd is the lone rescuer that comes to your aid. If he sexually assaulted a woman at a concert, imagine what he would do in the woods!

Janet Mills,

the time has come for you to do whats right, and hold this man accountable. Every woman in this state is depending on you to get that badge off this predator. You are a self described champion for women's rights, so prove it.

With years of experience in public safety, it's my opinion that anyone who wears a badge in this state should be held to a higher standard, and that times like this we need leadership that will set the example.

Nate Hastings

Holden