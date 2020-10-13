Letter to the Editor: The information we should expect

These days it seems our politicians would rather persuade us with BS than by presenting an argument that is supported by tax payer funded research conducted by a federal agency or one of the many contracted by our government for that purpose. Having recently visited the former National Security Group Activity in Winter Harbor that served as a listening station from 1935 until it was closed in 2002, I'm reminded just how much we once valued expertise.

I first set foot inside that highly secure facility in 1999. At that time the Marine Corps was paying me to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Maine so I might be trained as an Electronic Warfare System Officer. I was particularly interested in learning how the equipment aboard that facility was designed, as I was then considering a future in sensor development. But as a Marine who'd been told he may command an outpost of a similar nature in the Middle East one day, I looked at that visit as an opportunity to see how one was run.

There were only about 300 people aboard that facility, virtually all cleared to the secret level or higher. I imagine that made it much easier to detect the source of communications that might have been leaked from the facility, not that I've heard any were. While each was vitally important to the overall mission of the facility, I was particularly interested in those manning the listening devices and how they ensured the information received was precisely conveyed to their superiors. While the details of what I learned are unimportant to this discussion, I feel it is important to point out that they went to great pains to ensure that each transmission was recorded word for word, verified, and backed up before it was sent up the chain of command.

Why is this relevant to politics? Because what it demonstrates is that disciplined leaders won't accept approximations or opinions in place of verifiable information. While those who work in intelligence ensure the information they gather can be verified by recording; those doctors, economists, scientists, and the like employed by the government ensure the information that they convey to our leaders can be verified by research and experiments that produce repeatable results. Clearly this is the information we should expect all our politicians to discuss when presenting an argument.

I hope this comparison allows some of you to understand what we must do if the path this nation is on is to be righted. I'm confident we can do that, but we'll have to work as a team. I think it's safe to say we'll all have to change a little to make that happen. For one thing, we too will have to learn how to avoid discussing opinion. That alone could prove difficult.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington