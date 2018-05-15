Letter to the Editor: The money is not wasted

Have you been able to go to an open house of the Foster Tech side of Mount Blue High School? The classes offered are amazing, from child care to forest management, from auto mechanic to scientific research, from computer skills to tee-shirt design, from bank teller to composite canoes, and more.

The money is not wasted in our schools, it is used to give an unusually good preparation for life after school, better than anything that was available when I was growing up. I am proud of the programs and the educators in our school system. Vote yes to let such programs continue.

Anstiss Morrill

Chesterville