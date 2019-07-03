Letter to the Editor: The people are speaking on NECEC; is anyone listening?

By an overwhelming margin, Jay has become the 17th town to vote against New England Clean Energy Connect Project. At this point, there has been no popular support for this project but plenty of public opposition. Yet, even as we learn of more scientific criticism and opposition mounts, the Governor digs in. She has now vetoed two related bills from her own party, one to give local towns along the route a voice in the matter.

Why is she so adamant? Try as I might I cannot see this as simply environmental concern at the Blaine House. The Natural Resources Council of Maine, Maine’s premier environmental organization and leader in climate research and policy, has come out against the project after hearings and independent review. Their position and work should give her plenty of cover to let our communities have their say. The governor chooses instead to stand by CMP, a company now too well known for its deceptive billing practices and dishonesty. How or why can we and why does she believe their science, job forecasts, and economic promises?

Fifty years ago Quebec's Premier, Robert Bourassa, talked his way past the interests of the native residents of Quebec to put much of their land under water. He promised the moon but what the Innu and Cree got was dispossession, eviction, and poisoned water. Governor Mills now seems to want to play deaf to the voices of her constituents to further that same hydroelectric empire. Once again the clear wishes and interests of local people are being ignored to further corporate interests.

Steve Bien

Jay