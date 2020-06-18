Letter to the Editor: The rainy day is here and Maine is ready

In addition to our work helping constituents to navigate the difficulties we face with the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Legislature are concerned about the impact on revenues that the state relies on to fund important services like schools, nursing homes and property tax relief.

To be sure, what we are now experiencing is one of the most abrupt and devastating fiscal catastrophes in American history. Fortunately, Maine is better prepared for this situation than some states, though you would never know it from some of the false information being spread on social media.

One such false claim asserts that Gov. Mills started spending money from the “Rainy Day Fund” (actually called the Budget Stabilization Fund, or BSF) shortly after getting into office. Some believe, wrongly, that she spent the entire fund. The truth is that Maine’s Rainy Day Fund has more money available today than it ever has to help us meet the challenges ahead.

With considerable economic worries ahead, we need to know what is real and what is false in order to deal effectively with the difficulties we face. So let’s untangle that claim, starting with the tiny kernel of truth that got it started.

Back in 2013, the Riverview Psychiatric Center was decertified by the federal government due to patient abuse, record-keeping problems and other errors. Decertification led to a loss of federal funding, but the impact of that loss was put on hold while the LePage Administration tried to fix the problems and appealed the decision. When Gov. LePage lost the appeal, Maine had to pay back the federal government. Gov. LePage requested that $65 million in the BSF be set aside to cover that repayment, which the Legislature granted in the budget. This is called the “Riverview reserve.”

In the summer of 2018, the BSF balance stood at almost $273 million, but, because of the Riverview reserve, only about $208 million was actually available. In 2019, we added almost $20 million to the BSF, but by that point, the debt to the federal government due to the mismanagement of Riverview had grown by $14.5 million.

Between March and November of 2019, Maine paid off the Riverview debt. And since, Gov. Mills and the Legislature have continued to add to the BSF, which now stands at $258 million.

In addition to the BSF, Maine has other reserves to help us through this crisis. We have $29 million in a special reserve account to cover health care expenses. The Legislature left $193 million unspent in the state’s fund balance. Maine is projected to receive increased federal support for health care for seniors, people with disabilities and uninsured families, freeing up to $110 million in the General Fund. The Mills administration has also identified up to $250 million in other unspent balances and reserves. So we have substantial reserves for dealing with immediate shortfalls.

Having spent a good part of my early life in poverty, I understand well the mechanics of climbing out of a tough financial spot: reduce spending and maximize income. Gov. Mills immediately put a halt to all discretionary spending, including a hiring freeze for all of state government. If and when we must, we will use our reserves to cover the shortfall in our income. I have been communicating the thoughts and needs of my constituents to the Administration every day, making sure that their ideas for safely reopening businesses are heard and understood. Science has to be our guide, so we must listen to the experts to keep people as safe as possible. But we have to explore every economically-helpful move we can make within those guidelines.

By reopening businesses as much as we safely can, Maine will bring in more revenue. We will also be getting about $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus funding. Unfortunately, the Trump Administration is limiting that money to be used only for additional expenses due to the coronavirus response, not to make up for the loss of revenues. In a state like Maine, where a lot of our revenue comes from hard-hit industries like tourism and hospitality, we need funding that suits our situation. We need to keep those businesses afloat until they are able to fully operate again. We continue to lobby for flexibility in the use of that funding to replace those shortfalls in hopes that the Trump Administration will understand how critical it is to our state.

If you have specific suggestions about businesses or activities that can be safely restarted, please give me a call or send me an email. We all want to help bring Maine back to good health, I am delighted to work with anyone to make that happen.

Rep. Tina Riley, D-Jay, is serving her second term in the Maine House and represents Jay, Livermore Falls and part of Livermore.