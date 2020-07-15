Letter to the Editor: The real reason things cost more each year

Being involved with Town, local, school, and State budgets and spending since the early 1980’s, and having a household and business budget all these years, it’s really frustrating to see the numbers rise annually.

It’s also saddening to see townspeople, taxpayers, citizens, voters, often neighbors; argue, debate, and bicker, sometimes bitterly, over increases, while trying to set priorities.

It’s time the name the real culprits, and call them to task. It’s our very own Federal government, more specifically the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury.

In simpler days our fiat money was backed by gold, and silver. Remember our silver coins? Our fiat money supply was detached from its gold backing in 1974+/-, by President Nixon. Since then, the inflation of the money supply has continued. That is, dollars are created from nothing, either as printed paper bills, or lately, as digits on a computer. The Federal Reserve Banks loan this new money out, often to other banks, or sell bonds, sometimes to other countries, and, Presto! It’s in the system, more money.

Every year we have a federal deficit, money spent we don’t have, nearly every year since Nixon, (Clinton missed a few) is inflating the money supply by that amount. Remember Quantitative easing after the 2008 recession, Presto!, trillions of dollars from nowhere.

Just recently, the 2.5 trillion dollar Pandemic relief package. Presto! From nowhere to our money supply. Nothing was cut from the current Federal Budget.

Yes, our GDP has expanded, which softens the effect. But just look back at what a dollar could buy in 1980. How about even 2000? Look at prices rising now.

Don’t get mad at your Selectperson, School Board member, or State Representative; it’s not their fault. It takes more dollars each year to buy the same thing.

Call your Congress person and tell them; stop spending money they don’t have! Get mad, demonstrate, write letters, and send emails. Tell them to cut the federal budget and stop deficit spending, or else; Presto! Look for a new job!

Your Neighbor in Fiscal Responsibility,

Pete (P. Forrest) Tracy

Farmington