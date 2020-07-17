Letter to the Editor: The recent “sweetener” from Hydro-Quebec is like a teaspoon of castor oil for Mainers.
Like castor oil, the recent “sweetener” from Hydro-Quebec in support of the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project will only result in nausea. The settlement between Hydro-Quebec and Governor Mills will still be nothing more than crumbs thrown to CMP customers on the way to supplying hydro power to three Massachusetts utilities for $10 billion in profit for Hydro-Quebec and at least $1.5 billion in profit for CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola.
Let’s examine the “sweetener.” Hydro-Quebec has agreed to accelerate $140,000,000 million in energy savings for CMP customers. The original incentive deal included $140,000,000 in energy savings over 40 years. That deal would have reduced monthly electric bills for CMP customers by only 35 cents. Assuming that acceleration means 20 years, the result would be monthly electric bill savings for CMP customers of only 68 cents.
Hydro-Quebec will also accelerate the funding of electric car charging stations and high-efficiency heat pumps. Who really benefits? CMP will be able to sell more electricity. But this proposal does not offer any direct benefit to electricity customers in Maine, as Tesla and Efficiency Maine already fund these efforts.
The third component of the “sweetener” commits Hydro-Quebec to the delivery of hydro power in excess of their contract with Massachusetts utilities in order to provide discounted hydro power to 70,000 residential customers and/or 10,000 business customers in Maine. This would represent less than 10% of CMP customers. An analysis by the Natural Resources Council of Maine shows this would reduce monthly electric bills for customers in Maine by only 12 cents a month.
There must be a greater corporate strategy to explain why Hydro-Quebec is willing to spend mega millions to promote the NECEC project. One of its investment principles is to double revenue by 2030. Hydro-Quebec must sell hydro power in the lucrative U.S. energy market. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection Order limited the NECEC transmission line corridor in Segment 1 to a width no greater than 54 feet. That would leave a transmission line corridor width of approximately 250 feet for further development. Through “side-by-side” collaboration with CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola, the remaining 250 feet of width could be developed for additional hydro power transmission lines. CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola would benefit by selling right-of-way access to their transmission line corridor for Hydro-Quebec, and Hydro-Quebec would benefit by selling more hydro power in New England.
John R. Nicholas
Winthrop
3 Responses »
Leave a Response
Can all those that oppose this project please shut off power to your homes and businesses. That should forego the need for this project. Then the rest of us that live in the 21st Century and the real world can continue on with ours lives without needing listen to your blathering's. No power equates to no PC, Tablet, Phone or Laptop … silence is golden …
Maine is part of NEPOOL, that means shared responsibility for generating and transmitting said power. Maine will benefit from this project in the long run. Maybe not in the form of a huge check in everyone's bank account, which seems to be the motive behind those that oppose. "What's in it for me" mentality. As populations increase, power needs will continue to increase.
What's truly needed is for everyone to be more conservative in their consumption of power, but as adults, we know that's not gonna happen. Just look at the controversy of wearing masks during a pandemic …. lol
To answer M.L. Kings question, "Can't we all just get along?" the short answer is "Nope!"
This project was proposed by New Englanders seeking an alternative to petroleum. Those who attack the companies brought in to provide that alternative of not providing more economic incentive, weren't moved by the improved air quality and reduced CO2 emissions it will provide either. In other words, they aren't truly interested in incentive but in defeating this project one way or another.
As I said before, we are here discussing a plan to bring hydroelectric energy to New England from Hydro Quebec because effort after effort to generate power from local resources have been defeated by campaigns like the one that opposes this project. These efforts include a project which was harness the tidal forces of the Bay of Fundy, that would have provided enough energy for Maine to become a net exporter of power, and an offshore wind project that would have allowed Massachusetts to become self sufficient.
Every time an effort is made to utilize our resources to generate power
an opposition effort is funded by those foreign petroleum interests which stand to lose profit. This support arrives in the form of dark money, propping up opposition efforts that are more concerned with defeating the project than they are with discussing it honestly. Through hyperbole and misleading statements they convince the electorate to turn against these projects, ultimately leaving the petroleum interests behind that dark money to continue raking in their profits to the detriment of our health and that of our environment.
In this case the opposition effort also received support from those looking to distract voters from election concerns that threaten politicians like Susan Collins who might face more resistance if voters were not distracted by this issue. This is why you'll find Democrats split on the issue statewide while Republicans are united against it. It was a smart political move, as it redirected a great deal of the energy Democrats ended the last election cycle with.
This project was proposed by New Englanders seeking an alternative to petroleum. Those who attack the companies brought in to provide that alternative of not providing more economic incentive weren't moved by the improved air quality and reduced CO2 emissions it will provide and aren't going to be moved by any other incentive because they really don't want this project to succeed. In other words, they aren't truly interested in incentive but in defeating this project with whatever argument works.
As I said before, we are here discussing a plan to bring hydroelectric energy to New England from Hydro Quebec because decades of efforts to build facilities capable of producing the power we consume with local resources have been defeated by campaigns like the one working to defeat this one. These efforts include a project which was to harness the tidal forces of the Bay of Fundy, that would have provided enough energy for Maine to become a net exporter of power, and an offshore wind project that would have allowed Massachusetts to become self sufficient.
Every time an effort is made to utilize our resources to generate power
an opposition effort is funded by those foreign petroleum interests which stand to lose profit. This support arrives in the form of dark money, propping up opposition efforts that are more concerned with defeating the project than they are with discussing it honestly. Through hyperbole and misleading statements they convince the electorate to turn against these projects, ultimately leaving the petroleum interests behind that dark money to continue raking in their profits to the detriment of our health and that of our environment.
In this case the opposition effort also received support from those looking to distract voters from election concerns that threaten politicians like Susan Collins who might face more resistance if voters were not distracted by this issue. This is why you'll find Democrats split on the issue statewide while Republicans are united against it. It was a smart political move, as it redirected a great deal of the energy Democrats ended the last election cycle with.