Letter to the Editor: The Scott Landry I know

The Scott Landry I know spent his lunch hours visiting downtown businesses, grabbing a coffee, talking shop, community and yes politics. The Scott Landry I know was my insurance agent, a small agency grown to a thriving downtown business. The Scott Landry I know volunteers at the 21st Century After School Program in MSAD #9 showing students about homing pigeons, how to care for them and explaining the history behind the sport. The Scott Landry I know spends his spare time taking photos at community events and sharing them generously with anyone that asks. The Scott Landry I know cares about the people and the community he lives in. He listens when others scoff, he is thoughtful in his responses and rational in his thoughts.

Those who care about this community and its residents should elect someone who cares. That person is Scott Landry, he is my choice for the Maine House of Representative for District 113.



Renee Whitley

Farmington