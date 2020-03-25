Letter to the Editor: The trust of the customer

It is a matter of trust and once again CMP has proven that they are not to be trusted. Beyond billing errors, extended outages, questionable land leases and indifference to customer’s complaints a new and shameful low has been achieved with the hiring of a shady private investigator who followed and spied on signature gathers this past winter. This PI did not discriminate. He not only followed and watched a notary through a window reporting back that he saw her “shuffling papers” he stalked and harassed volunteer signature gathers including myself, my husband and others.

It is unfortunate for customers like myself that the hard earned money we pay CMP for our electricity is funding this nonsense. CMP is a monopoly and for that privilege they are supposed to be taking care of the electricity needs of their customers. Instead Maine has a utility so caught up in chasing a for-profit project to meet another state’s energy mandates that they have forgotten whom they serve. And still, like a co-defendant fairy god mother, the PUC keeps granting them one rate increase after another.

Can CMP ever hope to get the trust of customers back? For me, it is simply too late.

Susan Theberge

Jay, Maine