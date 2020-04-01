Letter to the Editor: The world is in crisis

Right now the country and the world is in crisis. The coronavirus is a serious threat to public health, and nations have universally stood up and listened. Everyone has recognized that aggressive emergency public health measures are required to head off the worst effects and manage the crisis. Although it is frightening to hear of the possible consequences, and although the public disclosure of worst-case scenarios instills anxiety and causes stock market convulsions, the world is coping in a seemingly level-headed way.

One has the impression that most countries are cooperating to protect not just their own, but the international population, for the sake of not just the present, but the future of this and other pandemics. It gives you some hope in the state of the world, doesn’t it?

It gives you some hope to see that when things really look dire, people of the world - more surprisingly, the governments of the world - can do the right thing, in the interests of us all, even if it is costly in the short term. They see past the economic cost to the value of what is at stake, and invest accordingly. Who knew??

So it is from this bright spot in the immediately scary landscape that I take cheer at the moment.

I am taking the cheer and applying it to the prospects for our handling of a far worse landscape, the climate crisis. Because to date, things have looked pretty bleak in terms of crisis response. Now that we have met a crisis and see what we are capable of, perhaps we will keep our sleeves rolled up for the big one.

With greenhouse gas emissions continuing at the rate they are, our children and grandchildren will be living in an economic and health crisis that dwarfs coronavirus beyond imagination. Current understanding of the complex interactions of melting ice caps, acidifying oceans, completely new high land temperatures, unprecedented weather violence, vast wildfires, and higher CO2 levels in the air than most of earth’s plants and animals have ever lived with, says the earth will be barely livable by the end of the century, and the livable part will have shrunk significantly.

The most difficult part of the climate crisis is letting it sink in that we need to be acting NOW to cut down on the carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

The Earth has experienced 5 extinction events over the eons, all caused by excessive atmospheric carbon from cataclysmic volcanic events. Our burning of carbon fuels has increased the atmospheric CO2 from 275 parts per million to over 400 parts per million in just 200 years, at least 10 times faster than the last life-obliterating event. It has set in motion a snowballing of effects. “Snowballing” means: ever faster, ever larger, always downward, until - ?

To counter what has been set in motion, we need to act in ways that a crisis calls for, as with the coronavirus. What do we as nations do? We cut back on all activities that are going to worsen the crisis. We know we can’t stop the virus, but if we slow it there will be a fraction of the deaths that might otherwise result. To lessen its destructive potential, we find alternatives to our customary conduct while waiting for the new epidemiological picture to come into focus. In that space, we work furiously to develop new tools for going forward.

So, what are we individuals supposed to do about the climate crisis? What we are Supposed To Do is to respond with alarm, with determination, and with courage, to make bold changes to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. There are a thousand things we have to do, and many of them require government actions and nation-wide, and world-wide changes. The most important thing to do in a democracy is to tell policy-makers to act like the climate crisis IS A CRISIS. In fact THE CRISIS. Tell them to put a carbon fee and dividend policy in place; tell them to stop subsidizing fossil fuels (Methane too: it is 20 to 80 times more potent than CO2 when it leaks out of pipelines and wells, which it does continuously); tell them to stimulate the renewable energy industry; tell them to do everything possible!

There is a lot to worry about in the world, and no need to start the list here. But be assured, of all the world’s iniquities, inequities, atrocities, and misfortunes, more and more of them will be due to the one overwhelming threat to all life as it has come to be, our needless warming of the planet. Let’s take that leap of consciousness into crisis mode, because it’s our call, and it’s our crisis, even as its consequences are for any future generations going forward.

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville