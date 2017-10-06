Letter to the Editor: They won

The people who have worked tirelessly over the last three years to reduce the school budget have failed. Why? Because there's more of "them" than there is of "us." And yes, it truly is a them vs. us situation.

THEM equals the school board, the administration and the teachers with strong unions to back them. They’ve won.

US equals senior citizens with limited incomes, young couples just starting out life in a new home, the working people who have supported this district for decades and people with limited discretionary income. They’ve lost one more time.

What's worse, all the supporters do not care! They got what they want – their raises, their benefits, their programs – wasteful or not – and all in the name of "The Kids." Look how they rallied the kids with threats to eliminate music and sports – stuff the kids like.

Several Board Members have said "the taxes didn't go up." That's partly true. Residential property, for the most part, did not go up. But it was because the state came through with an increase in Homestead Exemption. And then the State came through with some additional money in late July or early August. Tax reduction for residents did not go down because the school budget went down. We’re looking at another $880,000 increase. Businesses in Farmington got hit with a 3.5 percent increase. (Yes, I did the research) And business owners vote!

So what happens next year? Hold on to your wallets. Because the school does not intend to spend less. Nor be transparent. Plus we’re going to have to start paying on a bond issue of $300,000+ that was voted in in June.

Again, thank you to all of you who supported our efforts to reduce the school budget. And when you get your tax bill next year, remember Concerned Citizens for Sensible Education and our efforts to make the school more accountable. Because once we go away, spending will escalate and tax bills will go up and waste will continue. Be prepared to tighten your belt again.

Nancy Porter

Concerned Citizens for Sensible Education Member