Letter to the Editor: They’ve crossed a line

It doesn’t seem like Republicans and Democrats in Augusta agree on much right now but they do agree on one thing-Hydro-Quebec a foreign corporation owned by the Province of Quebec needs to stop meddling in Maine’s election.

Recently a bipartisan group of 41 legislators signed on to a letter to Hydro-Quebec, urging them to stop their record smashing campaign to push CMP’s Corridor down our throats. The election is still months away, yet this foreign company has already spent more than $6 million, in addition to CMP’s 10 million, to green wash this project.

It should go without saying that a foreign government dumping millions into a PAC to influence voters in this country is completely unacceptable. It would be illegal for Maine to do the same in Quebec. They’ve truly crossed a line, and they’ve underestimated the intelligence of Mainers.

Please vote YES this November to send Hydro-Quebec and Spanish-owned CMP packing. We don’t owe them a darn thing.

Theresa York

Farmington