Letter to the Editor: Things students could lose

Students and community members of RSU 9 let me introduce myself. If you do not already know I am your school board representative (whether you’re a Freshman, Senior or anything in-between). It has been proposed in our last meeting that we cut almost $900,000 from our schools budget. I feel it needs to be known that if this budget was to pass here are a few things you could be losing as students.

Do you play a sport? If so sports could be the first item on the chopping block. If playing your sport is important to you and a beneficial part of your education at Mt. Blue you should know this proposed budget puts that at risk.

Do you participate in an after school activity such as theater or improv? If so theater falls under the anticipated “first to go” section. If theater is important to you and a beneficial part of your education at Mt. Blue you should know this proposed budget puts that at risk.

Do you enjoy singing in our chorus or preforming in our band and orchestra? If so those programs could likely face large or complete cuts. If Chorus, Band, or Orchestra are important to you and a beneficial part of your education at Mt. Blue you should know this proposed budget puts that at risk.

Do you excel at a foreign language or just enjoy all the new learning that comes with it? Know that that department at the high school and the middle school could come under the axe of cuts. If foreign language is important to you and a beneficial part of your education at Mt. Blue you should know this proposed budget puts that at risk.

Do you take a shuttle bus home from an after school activity? In the deliberation of pending cuts the gas put into these buses could be cut effectively ending the program. If this extra transportation is important to you and a beneficial part of your education at Mt. Blue you should know this proposed budget puts that at risk.

Do you learn better in classes with fewer students? Teachers with lower experience could be cut all across our school creating classes with more students in them. If having smaller class sizes are important to you and a beneficial part of your education at Mt. Blue you should know this proposed budget puts that at risk.

I am not here to tell people how to vote, it's frankly not my job, but I do feel obligated to tell the people whom I serve the problems that this proposed budget could create and the services you may be losing in as soon as a few weeks.

Thank you for your time.

Griffin A.E Mayhew

Student Representative to the RSU 9 School Board

Senior class President.