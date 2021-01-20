Letter to the Editor: This is why we fight

I have been involved in the effort to stop the NECEC as a volunteer for over 2 years.

Why? Because there is nothing about this project that is good for Maine.

It's time for Maine people to have a say in what happens with this beautiful part of our State.

We should not be bullied by foreign corporations and not fooled by a smug spokesman who offers empty promises and unproven claims.

Thousands of us have explored Western Maine's mountains, forests and bodies of water and appreciate the quiet and relatively unspoiled areas .It has been proven that time outdoors among the trees and wild things is healthy and needed.

The proposed route would go over, beside, under and in view of many of the places we love.

We all know that CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola couldn't care less about the forests, bodies of water and wildlife there,but WE do!

In the words of a very wise man, Edward Abbey, and relative to why we are fighting NECEC..on the corporate and environmental and just plain personal levels.

"While you can. While it’s still here, get out there and hunt and fish and mess around with your friends, ramble out yonder and explore the forests, climb the mountains, bag the peaks, run the rivers, breathe deep of that yet sweet and lucid air, sit quietly for a while and contemplate the precious stillness, the lovely, mysterious, and awesome space."

This is why we fight; we are wise too.

Thank you.

Linda Lee

Bowdoin