Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on the Farmington Climate Rally and three great oaks

Yesterday I attended the Farmington Climate Strike at Meetinghouse Park. After hearing many young people speak, I was moved to add another perspective to the conversation but was unsure if it was right to speak up.

When we look to the climate crisis it is important to be wary of simple fixes. There is no one answer to a problem whose origins are so deep and multifaceted. We need supportive policy, wise governance, and green technology; we also need to understand the places in which we live and begin to inhabit them more wisely. I am wary of angry words demanding change that lack a shared vision of what that change really looks like. One facet of the change we seek, I believe, is a renewed connection to place. To know our backyard, the trees, the edible weeds, the medicinal plants. To tend the wild and the domestic, cut our firewood, grow our beans, and develop a relationship with the pine who cures our colds. Knowledge and awareness of the gifts that surround us and how to use them wisely are building blocks of a sane culture and empower us, not the corporations, to be the producers. Getting your deer, helping a neighbor put up firewood, making jam when the blackberries are thick, these are the benefits of a renewed engagement with place and cultural heritage. What’s more, these actions feed a consciousness of what matters and enable us to let go of the superfluous, sorry corporate America! When we frame a piece of our climate struggle in relation to our backyards and our daily actions, the potential for change becomes imminent and inspiring. Then, when we cry out for change our voices are backed by vision and the will to recreate a culture that honors the work and sacrifice of living well in place. It can be as simple as recognizing the gift of an oak.

At the rally we stood collectively, a group of concerned citizens, motivated by grief, fear, and love for the living world. Above us three great oaks spread their branches. What I wished to add in that moment was a word of gratitude for those three great oaks: gratitude for their shade, for the oxygen they provided us, and for their work pulling carbon out of the atmosphere. Also, as someone who has fed my family for years by baking bread from acorns, I could not help but feel gratitude for the multitude of food that rolled around under our feet.

So yes, we need to cry out and unveil the atrocities of corporate production, and at the same moment we need to connect to our place, pick up the acorn, the shovel, and the saw and start producing the world we want to see.

On that note, if anyone would like to learn the process of transforming acorns into delicious and nutritious flour I will offer a free workshop at the gazebo Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. Please register by calling Chris Knapp at Koviashuvik Local Living School, 778-0318.

Chris Knapp

Temple