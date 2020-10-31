Letter to the Editor: Tiffany Maiuri and Fen Fowler for county commissioner

It seems our current county commissioners have been balancing their budget on the backs of county employees - at least, perhaps, those without union representation. Let's remember, it's the employees who keep our county running, who do the actual work and, in the process, often save us more money than they're ever compensated for.

So why this approach? Why, for example, did Commissioner Brann say he was "proud" of this? Why did he refer to employee retirement security as "unnecessary?" I'm guessing it's because it's not his retirement security, especially since these same commissioners managed to safeguard their own salaries.

Look, if the commissioners we have now don't understand that respecting employees and compensating them fairly is in the best interest of us all, then maybe it's time for us to hire new ones, to vote for Tiffany Maiuri and Fen Fowler.

Kevin Howley

Wilton