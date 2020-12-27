Letter to the editor: Time for a Real Stimulus Plan

As the vacationing president golfs and celebrates the holidays at his opulent resort playground mansion in South Florida in want of nothing, millions of Americans are hungry, facing evictions, food insecurity, and unemployed due to the runaway pandemic and his mismanagement of it.

Republican lawmakers agreed to throw a crust to the latter by way of $600 to everyone by way of a so-called "stimulus' one-time allocation that was not yet passed as Trump proceeded to blow

up the deal made by Congress, vetoed the defense bill in like fashion and skipped town with an unfunded government shutdown looming.

The aforementioned lawmakers are unwilling to help the suffering populace with a real stimulus that would not only help save folks from financial ruin, but as well help the floundering economy and serve to somewhat stem the spread of Covid 19.

As we recall "19" is the year immunologists recognize this coronavirus started. It is now 2021 almost and the Administration and GOP Senate majority tell us that the costs of doing so are too expensive and prohibitively raise the deficit. Despite 325,000 deaths to date they have yet to recognize that the magnitude of a domestic Marshall Plan is needed regardless.

AOC and Bernie Sanders point out that a simple repeal of the disastrous 2017 GOP tax bill would underwrite such an effort almost on its own just as President Woodrow Wilson's tax bill a century before raised the revenue to fight another monumental effort - the war in Europe. That tax bill raised the federal Income tax of the top 1 percent from 2 percent of their "income" to 77 percent and assessed a tax as well on "excess profits" and implemented an estate tax.

This in and of itself almost underwrote the wartime expenses. The remainder was raised by the issuance of US Treasury bonds that the public at large purchased in record numbers effectively making the majority of them holders of securities for the first time in their lives.

If GOP lawmakers are really so concerned about the deficit that no president in the history of the republic has ever increased like this Republican lame duck one has, they might consider some of these ideas to underwrite a crucially necessary war on the pandemic which still rages unabated under his - and in turn their - watch.

Jon St.Laurent

No. Bridgton