Letter to the Editor: Time to scrap Mills’ advisors

I recently listened to an audio recording of Janet Mills speaking at Boys State and she responded to a question about the NECEC. In my opinion, I believe that our Governor needs to immediately dismiss all of her advisors who brief her about the NECEC. The ‘facts’ relating to the NECEC that she cited to respond to the questioner were actually not true. I feel badly for Governor Mills because when she delivers public responses and is armed with inaccurate or false information it makes her look utterly foolish. The responses she provided, based information obviously provided by her closest and most trusted advisors, did just that when she met the participants at Boys’ State.

Let’s just see what she has been given for false information.

Mills stated clearly for her audience that Hydro Quebec provides clean energy ...

Following over a decade and a half of research, Dr. David Schindler states: ‘When you add the emissions from building and producing materials for a dam, as well as the emissions from clearing forests and moving earth, the greenhouse gas production from hydro is expected to be about the same as from burning natural gas,’ says professor David Schindler. Politicians who describe dams as “clean energy projects” are talking “nonsense” and rejecting decades of science, says David Schindler, a leading water ecologist. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Schindler)

“Boreal developments (Hydro Quebec) generally involve reservoirs with large surface-area-to-volume ratios that flood substantial quantities of organic bio-mass, which predisposes these reservoirs to high production rates of greenhouse gas and methylmercury relative to the amount of power produced. (Source)

Neither of the two previous bullets provides any of the information regarding the cultural genocide committed on native tribes in Canada to secure the land required for these dam projects.

Governor Mills stated that the US is not part of the Paris Accord. Her advisors should have reminded her that even though Donald Trump has ‘pulled’ the US from the Paris Accord, this does not take effect until November 2020, so we ARE still part of the Paris Accord.

Mills also stated what I have heard on a number of occasions: “most of the corridor right-of-way already exists." Well, again, her advisors have fallen quite short on this statement. An accurate calculation of acreage for the corridor mathematically proves that only 43 percent of the corridor currently exists and, in my world as a fact-based natural resource practitioner, 43 percent is NOT ‘most’.

A comment that Mills made about the physical supports for the HVDC line – actually they are NOT wood (she states single-pole wooden structures). Who tells her this false information? Again, time for some new advisors. An advisor to the governor should provide accurate information so the governor does not make false statements. Providing false information to our governor makes her appear misinformed and erodes any confidence in decisions she makes now and into the future. Don’t her advisors know this? Maybe it’s time for Mills to become the Queen of Hearts for a moment and look toward her advisors and announce "off with theirs heads."

And the comment about "who stands to lose the most?" Her advisors neglected to inform her that the people of Maine actually lose because of the significant damage to the ecosystem. These same advisors also forgot to inform our governor that there has NOT been an objective assessment of the potential environmental impact from this for-profit project that will leak dangerous and insidious chemicals into the ecosystem, not to mention the real danger from fires – just ask California about this angle. And providing the ridiculous apples/oranges explanation ... as if better broadband access is an equal trade-off for the damage to the ecosystem ... her advisors must have had a good laugh over that one.

The land may be crisscrossed with logging roads as Mills correctly stated, (a hearty ‘well done’ to the advisors for that one) but what the advisors neglected to add was that the proposed corridor will completely fragment one of the largest unfragmented forest ecosystems in the US. Jeez, whose side are these advisors on anyway?

Well, it’s approaching Friday again and I need to crack open another case of Moxie to start getting ready for Dark Money Friday where many of the opponents of the NECEC gather together on facebook and other undisclosed locations to determine who might donate another 100 bucks or so to match our secretive and clandestinely gathered 5 dollar bills to help support the ‘resistance’ (better known as those who actually present facts and the truth). Perhaps Governor Mills’ advisors would want to join us so they have access to real facts and accurate information for a change? I mean, we don’t want Governor Mills to have any more Boys’ State moments, do we?

Richard Aishton

Farmington