Letter to the Editor: To ER doctors

An open letter to Emergency Room doctors,

First, thank you for being there for my children: on the weekends, on the holidays, in the middle of the night in bad weather.

A few requests that will make our times together go more smoothly:

1. Please know that I am a scared parent. Though you may have already reassured yourself as to my child’s safety, it will take some time for me to calm down from my terror. I am looking for support from you medically, but also emotionally.

2. Please respect my experience with my child. Take what I am telling you into account. It may not fit in to what the studies say about a certain condition, yet studies all have the odd patient result. My child may be that odd patient in this case. I’m the one who has lived with this child; my information should be considered.

3. Please tell me what is going to happen when you leave the room. Are you coming back, or will it be a nurse? Sometimes I have more questions I thought I’d have the chance to ask, only to learn that you were gone. Sometimes I want to give you my heartfelt thanks but didn’t realize I would not be seeing you again!

4. Finally, please don’t give me skeptical looks when I explain what my primary care physician or specialist has directed. If you have an honest medical concern, of course, I want to hear it. But if you don’t, it is just confusing and dispiriting to feel disapproval coming from you. Medicine is far from an exact science. Chances are I’ve already had to discern from many conflicting opinions regarding my children’s health and homecare. I’m doing the best I can.

Thank you for the time and devotion you put into your jobs. We all depend on you.

Ashirah Knapp

Temple