Letter to the Editor: To Rep. Poliquin, regarding health care bill

Dear Representative Poliquin,

The provisions of the anti-Obama health care bill presently hanging fire in Congress are worrisome. I think that I am not alone when I say that I am puzzled by a plan, ostensibly written to provide health care to those who cannot afford it, which grants tax breaks to the very wealthy. It may be a marvelous example of partisan alchemy but according to the hardnosed calculations of the Congressional Budget Office the bill will leave millions without health care, many of them children. Moreover, it will, by all accounts, also close hospitals, those in rural areas being the most vulnerable.

This bill is both cruel and foolish. Not only will it throw people off health care, it will also throw the providers of care out of work and thus deny them health care as well. Beyond that, what is the value of providing tax breaks to business when it is done at the expense of decreasing the health of the work force? This does not strike me as sound economics.

Your vote to support the bill passed by the House is disappointing in particular. In general I have to say that the Republican support of the White House in all matters whether stupid, corrupt, or patently loony has crossed the line from party loyalty to temple prostitution. In the world we live in this is acutely dangerous.

Jon Oplinger

Farmington