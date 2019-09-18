Letter to the Editor: To the Farmington community

There are no words to describe the devastation our community is experiencing right now. There is no town closer than ours, and every one of us has been deeply impacted by this tragedy. My heart is with all of my neighbors as we grieve this loss together.

Each person who has been a part of the response to Monday’s explosion deserves our recognition and thanks, but there are two people I would be remiss not to mention here.

First, and in no uncertain terms, Larry Lord is a hero. His leadership in evacuating the building saved many lives. We are all so grateful to him. But one life was still lost yesterday – the life of a man so many of us knew and loved. I’ve known Capt. Michael Bell for 40 years. He was a great man. I will miss him deeply, as I know our whole community will.

Capt. Bell and each of the first responders who went into LEAP Monday put their lives on the line for us. For those still in the hospital, our prayers are with them, and we are hopeful for their fast and full recovery.

I was heartened by the packed vigils that took place Monday night, and I know we are the kind of community that will be there for each other in this time of need. Please know that I, too, am here for all of you. I will be by your side as we mourn, honor and rebuild.

Scott Landry

Farmington