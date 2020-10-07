Letter to the Editor: To wear or not to wear

To the Editor:

We are living in upsetting times. It’s unfortunate that some people are making it harder for others and I am writing this letter to try to educate people so that they may be better able to accept others in public in these trying times. There are some people who are not wearing masks when out in public and they have their legitimate reasons for not doing so. The wearing of a mask in public is not the same as wearing shirts or shoes in a public market place. Masks do impede one’s breathing. There is a lot of research available to show that blocking off one’s ability to breathe does cause harm to your health. Not to mention that they are not as effective as we are being led to believe.

With that said, I encourage people to do their own research and not believe everything the media tells you. Aside from that, the mandate put out by the Mills administration clearly states that people who have a medical reason for not wearing a mask are indeed exempt from having to do so. Most of the stores are allowing people in to shop who cannot wear a mask, as this is line with the ADA (The Americans with Disabilities Act). It would be blatant discrimination for these stores to not allow people with disabilities to shop in their stores. The corporations know this, and know they would be subject to lawsuits if they were to discriminate against those with disabilities.

If you wish to wear a mask, then that is your choice. It is everyone’s choice and responsibility to take care of themselves. Please, if you are so afraid of getting an illness from someone, then by all means take steps to protect yourself. That does not mean we have the right to bully or harass others for not having one on. We have no idea what others’ reasons are for not wearing a mask. Some have respiratory issues, and some have anxiety issues. If you are so fearful that you feel the need to harass others then stay home or keep a six foot distance. Under no circumstances is bullying okay, even in these times.

Please people, get a grip and let reason rather than fear be your guide while out in public these days.

Thanks for reading and everyone be well. And let’s try to all get along and help each other.

Arin Quintel

Livermore Falls