Letter to the Editor: Trump Fatigue

I am so looking forward to getting back to some form of normality; to a day I can turn the television on and don’t have to hear Trump bragging about how smart he is, or how great a job he is doing, or attacking some imaginary enemy; a time when Trump isn’t grabbing the headlines with some outrageous action, or desecration of some democratic norm; a time when every day, all day long, it is not about Trump - Trump - Trump.

Those of you in the Trump cult can build a shrine to your Glorious Leader in your home; hang his picture on the wall and surround it with Confederate flags, Russian Flags, white supremacy and Neo-Nazi memorabilia. Build an alter for your red hat or have MAGA tattooed on your forehead; but please, give the rest of us a break, don’t make the next four years about Trump – Trump – Trump and how he was cheated out of reelection, even though he lost the popular vote by seven million votes.

William Gilliland

Farmington