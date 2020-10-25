Letter to the Editor: Trump – The Nadir of Disgrace

Why would any person with even a modicum of self respect still support a power-mad narcissist for president? One who calls our war dead losers and suckers? Ditto for our military service chiefs whom he dismissed as “a bunch of dopes and babies”? And brags about being a billionaire who paid $750 in taxes for 2016 an 2017, but paid nothing, zero, for a decade. Worse, he personally owes hundreds of millions to foreign banks; money he must pay within the next two to four years. I wonder how he’ll do that as an unemployed?

Let’s face it. The man is a failure as a business man. He has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcies for his companies six times. And the failures continued with Trump airlines, mortgage, stakes vodka, university, and on and on. More importantly, Trump has been a failure at the most basic level as a human being. Vulgar and vindictive, he has shown no common decency nor empathy toward others.

He has been destroying would be migrant families by separating and caging, literally, their children, as he deported their parents – some never to be be reunited due to lack of responsible record keeping by our government. The long term harm to these kids is a given. Only a heartless, callous and inhumane person would order such actions.

There is a psychological term, ‘projection’ – attributing one’s negative traits onto others – that fits Trump to a “T”. He never accepts responsibility for any wrong doing that he is guilty of; it’s always someone else’s fault. Just recently he repeatedly called former VP Biden a “criminal”; as well as a reporter, for not writing about this absurd charge. I guess it takes one to know one.

Why would any person vote for a guy who lies to the American people every day? Over 20,000 times, as documented by our great newspapers. The man is an unhinged, unfiltered rant-and-rave machine, willing to attack and insult friend and foe. One wonders if the unique and aggressive treatment he received for his own Covid-19 infection affected more than just the virus, because he is not behaving like a sane person.

His most recent target was Dr. Anthony Fauci, our nation’s top infectious disease expert, whom Trump called a “disaster”, and dismissed medical scientists as “these idiots.” All this, while the coronavirus pandemic is raging anew, particularly in Midwest, killing Americans by the hundreds every day. And instead of helping to mitigate the pandemic, he is the super spreader! Organizing large public events without basic preventive measures - no masks, no physical distancing while mocking those who do - it’s no surprise that his own family and his own staff are getting infected, along with thousands of his supporters. Joining his personality cult is dangerous to your health.

The hypocrisy of it all is that Trump gets “government healthcare.” The very best in the world. Free! Well, not exactly, because you and I pay for it. And he has been jealously criticizing Obamacare for years. In fact, he has a lawsuit before the Supreme Court to eliminate it altogether. Right now. If successful, it will kill access to affordable healthcare, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, for over 23 millions Americans.

It should be clear to most Americans that Trump is a corrupt narcissist who has been masquerading as president. He is unfit to serve. His ‘talent’, if we can call it that, is to corrupt others, much like a cult leader does. His enablers are many, including members of the Republican Senate who rewarded him with a “get out of jail” card during his impeachment. It was wrong.

All Americans of conscience and civility should reject this pathetic and damaged president, along with his partisan enablers, come Election Day. Enough. Time to return to decency.

Joe Lendvai

Bath