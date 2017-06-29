Letter to the Editor: TrumpCare bad deal

Repeal of the Affordable Health Care Act has been the mantra of the Republican Party for eight years. Now the priorities of the Republican Party are on full display in the Trump Care replacement passed in the House and being modified in the Senate.

The bottom line is that $800 billion dollars will be cut from Medicare and subsidy programs in order to give a $600 billion dollars tax cut to 1 percent of the wealthiest people in this country.

This is the trickle down economics that has been the goal, along with doing away with Social Security and Medicare, of the Republican Party since the election of Ronald Reagan.

Another outcome of this bill will be the cutting of regulations on the health industry, giving a big win to pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies. Who really believes that deregulating the health industry will have companies siding with the sick over profits?

Twenty million people will lose their health coverage on Trump Care, and millions of these people will die early as the results.

Whenever Republican politicians are confronted with this fact they always fall back on justifying the cuts as controlling government spending and the booming deficit.

How much money is a life worth to a Republican? It seems they are able to place a dollar amount on life and pass the savings on to the rich.

William Gilliland

Farmington