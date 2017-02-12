Letter to the editor: Trumped again

Sometimes a comment doesn’t exactly qualify as a letter to the editor. And I admit that this is more a comment than a logical argument.

However, being a Vietnam War vet I immediately took offense during his campaign when Donald Trump made the statement the he didn’t consider John McCain a war hero; stating that he preferred people who weren’t captured. This from a man who later claimed military experience because he spent part of his high school years in a posh military academy.

Last week, Trump hung up on the Australian Prime Minister when discussing Iranian refugees. Later, he tweeted sarcasm about the phone call. He is systematically alienating many of our strongest allies.

Trump doesn’t know that nearly 500 Aussies lost their lives while fighting alongside U.S. troops in Vietnam. He had a boo boo on his foot and didn’t go.

Wm Gilliland

Farmington