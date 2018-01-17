Letter to the Editor: Trump’s comments reveal racism

The President's remarks should be roundly condemned from every corner, city, and hamlet of this country for what it is: racism. While the words he used are offensive, the meaning behind them, the bald racism of derogatorily singling out people of color from Africa and the Caribbean, is far worse.

I take it personally as we all should. You see my ancestors came from "____hole" countries once a upon a time. Two generations ago immigrants from Eastern Europe were often described and feared by many as uneducable, filthy, and incapable either of productivity or American citizenship. Time and convention have changed our views of Eastern Europe and its descendants but the issues of discrimination and racism are still with us. As we observe Martin Luther King Day, let us pause to think deeply on the President's words and see them for what they are. They are vile misrepresentations of what we as a nation should stand for. They also show deep ignorance for who we are and the strength of our national vitality as a land of diversity.

Steve Bien

Jay