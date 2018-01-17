Letter to the Editor: Trump’s comments reveal racism
The President's remarks should be roundly condemned from every corner, city, and hamlet of this country for what it is: racism. While the words he used are offensive, the meaning behind them, the bald racism of derogatorily singling out people of color from Africa and the Caribbean, is far worse.
I take it personally as we all should. You see my ancestors came from "____hole" countries once a upon a time. Two generations ago immigrants from Eastern Europe were often described and feared by many as uneducable, filthy, and incapable either of productivity or American citizenship. Time and convention have changed our views of Eastern Europe and its descendants but the issues of discrimination and racism are still with us. As we observe Martin Luther King Day, let us pause to think deeply on the President's words and see them for what they are. They are vile misrepresentations of what we as a nation should stand for. They also show deep ignorance for who we are and the strength of our national vitality as a land of diversity.
Steve Bien
I agree completely....what he said is an embarrassment.
Well said, Mr. Bien, and thank you. Those who apologize for the President's rhetoric, offer excuses for his bluntness, or worse yet, say nothing enable his poor example and bolster it in others. His post-Charlottesville comments were equally wrong and grossly insensitive, and the silence of most Republicans was unpatriotic. Glad that Senator Jeff Flake spoke truth in Washington today about Trump.
Mr. Trump was not referring to skin color, but to the levels of corruption and social upheaval in those countries which he disparaged. There is a youtube.com video currently posted that shows an awards ceremony from 1998. In the video, Jesse Jackson praises Donald Trump for a "lifetime of service to the African-American community." When the President said that he was not speaking in racist terms, he meant it, and he was telling the truth.
So when he allegedly said this I suppose the three of you were in the room ? I wasn't so I can't judge him nor should anyone else. I'm not saying he did or didn't I just know that none of us was there. Just maybe it's just another thing to keep people complaining about him instead of focusing on the fact that NOONE down in D.C. can do there job without blaming others for there laziness and inability to get things accomplished.
So sad that you see racism where there is none. Thank God for Donald Trump. He's probably saving our country in spite of all the hate from the political opposition such as the letter writer.
How many times have each of us been in a conversation about a place in Franklin County Maine and heard the same term that people claim President Trump used? When you heard it, or used it yourself, did you consider it to be a racist comment? I am so tired of being considered deplorable, a bigot and a racist for not agreeing with the liberal lefts' socialist agenda. If the methods being used to undermine President Trump and the Republican Party were used to oppose Mr. Obama, I am sure that bigot and racist would be the first words out of the liberal lefts' mouth. You people will have another opportunity in 2020. Find a candidate that doesn't want to turn United States from a free Republic into a Socialist Regime and maybe you will win the election.
I have been to Haiti, and I do not mean the nice resort-style area where the cruise ships stop. It is as President Trump allegedly said it is. I wouldn't use the words he has used to describe the country, but it is horrible. These poor people have not much in material possessions. Some are malnourished and in poor health. The government does not help the citizens in any manner. The living conditions are horrendous. Crime is rampant in the cities. Resources are scarce. I do not believe President Trump is discriminating against the people of Haiti, but instead describing how the corrupt government treats the people and the state of the country. It's heartbreaking to see the day-to-day struggles of the people. I have never seen such oppression in all of my travels. It's a hell hole.
Those who have used the term locally in conversations were probably just talking about their neighbor/s