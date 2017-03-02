Letter to the Editor: Trump’s first month

If you live in the Fox News bubble then Trump’s first month as president has been a resounding success.

However, if you live in the world of actual facts, cause and effect, then Trump's first month is troubling.

Trump’s selection of Steve Bannon, a white supremacist member of the alt-right, as Whitehouse Chief Strategist is contrary to traditional American values.

Trump has unnecessarily alienated Mexico; a $5 billion trading partner.

His withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership will increase the consumer cost of all Asian products coming into the United States and result in Asian trading partners turning to China and moving away from trade with the United States.

Trump has unnecessarily alienated the Australian Prime Minister – a country that has been our ally in all wars since WW2.

Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim ban on counties that have not been involved in terrorism against the United States has further fueled resentment of the US in the Arab world.

Trumps business conflicts of interest are glaring and can only be fully known by him releasing his income tax records – which he refuses.

Trumps ties to Russia and to the Putin regime are troubling, and the question that must be answered is: were the members of the Trump election team in communication and complicit with the Russian effort to influence our Presidential election?

Trump’s over the top attack on the free press is in line with other authoritarian regimes of dictatorships.

Then there are the misrepresentations, exaggerations and the outright lies, labeled as alternative facts, that float freely from the Trump White House almost daily.

This is by no means a comprehensive list and should trouble all Americans.



William Gilliland

Farmington