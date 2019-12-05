Letter to the Editor: Tulsi Gabbard should be the nominee

All we hear and see in the media lately is that President Trump should be impeached, removed from office and replaced, presumably with a Democrat. The entire Democeatic party is set on winning in 2020. Except they aren't.

They have gone out of their way to let the elite ruling class in their party attack the strongest candidate they have, Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi is an intelligent, educated, and hard working Congresswoman with a proven America first record. She also continues to serve in our military and has two deployments under her belt.

If anyone can win over Trump voters and have a shot at winning it's Tulsi, but the Democrats don't seem to want her. They mock her America first policies. They criticize her Anti War, non-interventionist policies that will bring our sons and daughters home. They accuse her of being a Russian plant.

When did the Democrats become the party of never ending wars and corrupt political elites?



Mark Jones

Jay