Letter to the editor: Turkeys voting for Thanksgiving

I am exhausted. Before I can become outraged over any single atrocity committed by the Trump Whitehouse, another and another and another have been perpetrated. A daily series of scandal and ignorance appears the norm, and the Republican Congress is complicit by their inaction.

The one thing most puzzling to me is the blind support by the average working man for a Republican party that does not represent him.

Since Reagan the Republican Party has been a one-trick-pony: tax cuts.

The Republicans have consistently looked to do away with Medicare and Social Security; meanwhile they placate their base with AR-15’s, open carry, closing abortion clinics, a willingness to enact religious based laws and vilification of brown people. While everyone is distracted they run up massive deficits to pass tax cuts that disproportionally benefit the wealthy.

Remember when Trump promised health care that would be better and cheaper? How has that worked out?

Instead Republicans ran up the deficit one-and-one-half-trillion-dollar specifically to pass tax cuts. I am on a fixed income, yet my tax return this year was actually $29 less than last year. However, with the decrease in taxes on stock market gains and the special rider for real-estate dealers the Trump family saved hundreds of thousands.

Democrats are the party that benefit the working man. But, the Democratic Party is bad at messaging. How would you not benefit from Medicare For All? Instead of tax cuts Democrats would beef up Social Security, pass massive infrastructure programs which would create thousands of new jobs repairing streets, roads, bridges and constructing high speed railways. Democrats would enact free public college and vocational training focusing on renewable energy and technology.

Of course, with the Republican Party in the majority they would object to any Democratic deficit spending that was not tax cut related. It is unfortunate that 90 percent of Republican legislators give the other 10 percent a bad name.

William Gilliland

Farmington, Me