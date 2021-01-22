Letter to the Editor: Turning a corner

I believe we've turned an important corner with this election. It's said that we should expect the incoming government to place much less importance on the Middle East than others have since Truman intervened to ensure that the British did not grant control of the Palestine Mandate to the Arabs who helped them win it from the Ottoman but instead to the collection of European and local Jews who established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the intervening years. This made sense so long as a show of force was required to keep oil flowing freely from that region, but with technological advances allowing North American reserves to be readily accessed its become unimportant. That's probably why Middle Eastern powers conspired to create the extremist threat we've spent the last 20 years fighting.

While the industries who profit from these relationships will continue to encourage us to engage with it, possibly suggesting we take action against Iran, we as a nation are not likely to benefit from such action and should avoid it. These are disputes for the Middle East to resolve now. It's time for America to devote its efforts to American industries that benefit Americans directly. If we're going to extend trillions in debt spending in the future, let it go to ventures based in North America and not to those so far removed half that debt is spent acquiring support for them.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine