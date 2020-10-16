Letter to the Editor: UMF invites community members to participate in strategic planning process

Dear Community Members and Friends,

This has been an unprecedented year for all of us, but I am always moved at how Farmington comes together as a community to change things for the better. The University is currently looking to do the same, by committing to a new strategic planning initiative that will strengthen our role in higher education, underline our importance in the region and map out a vision for the future.

We have selected Berkeley Research Group (BRG) — a strategic planning consulting firm specializing in higher education — to partner with us as we dive into this important work. We are currently in Phase II of a four-phase plan, and on track for timely completion of the project this December. Phase II involves data collection and community engagement, which is why I’m writing today. Your knowledge and ideas are an important component of the process and we invite individuals and groups throughout the community to provide us with their insight.

To this end, BRG has created a Stakeholder Survey where you are invited to share your perspective on UMF’s plan for the future. The time and care you invest in this effort will be deeply appreciated.

You can learn more about the strategic planning process and the progress we have made by visiting: https://www.umf.maine.edu/strategic-plan/

Thank you for being a part of the process.

Kind Regards,

Edward A. Serna

President

University of Maine at Farmington