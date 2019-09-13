Letter to the Editor: Unhappy with Russells Mills Road bridge closure

The Russells Mills Bridge this past winter a plow truck knocked one of the rails off. At that point a concrete barricade was placed where the rail was missing. This spring the DOT, Farmington Town Manager and Head of Farmington Public Works then decided it was unsafe and closed the bridge. People were still able to walk, jog, ride bike.

Earlier this month, they placed fencing across so it can not be used at all. The people on the Clover Mill Road have been told for almost 10 years that the road will be totally rebuilt next year or it’s on the two year plan. Well I have stopped believing it, it is now a reclaimed asphalt mess with an unsafe exit onto the Temple Road. When the Russells Mills Bridge was open we had a safe exit onto the Temple Road and saved horrendous wear on our vehicles. Anyone who lives near the Russells Mills Bridge knows what an integral part this bridge plays in many people's lives. This small bridge is on the Russells Mills Road between the Temple Road and the Clover Mill Road, it is the only road that connects these two roads until they meet in Temple. People use it for a walking, jogging, biking route and snowmobile access to trail and everyday use. The postal service, UPS and FedEx have all voiced their concerns with the loss of the bridge and the horrendous condition and unsafe exit on the Clover Mill Road. Whenever either road is closed to Twin Bridges the Russells Mills Road is the alternative route.

This closure of the Russells Mills Bridge is so disrespectful and insulting to everyone. It’s okay for us to keep paying high taxes for many things that don’t benefit us like all of the fancy lights and sidewalks on Front Street which is mainly for the college which is tax exempt. We get the feeling that the Farmington citizens who live on or use the Clover Mill Road and Russells Mills Road are only good for our tax money. I’m sorry to say our Town Manager hasn’t stood up to the DOT who have all of these fancy research results and reports that are twisted to reflect what they want. DOT had a meeting with towns people but many didn’t know about it because it was announced on Facebook. It will cost more to make the Clover Mill Road exit onto the Temple Road safe than to fix the Russells Mills Bridge. Our Town Manager needs to remember that most of us do not live downtown but we pay our taxes year after year with the hope our areas of town will benefit in upkeep of our infrastructure from those taxes.

Melissa and Phil Allen

Farmington