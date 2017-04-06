Letter to the Editor: Unnatural sources of food put animals at risk

Recently it has been brought to our attention that many animals are put at risk by being fed unnatural food. Though this seems like an enjoyable hobby for anyone who is thrilled by seeing wild animals, this can be detrimental to all involved. Feeding wildlife can directly harm animals, or can put both the animal and human in a compromising position.

For example, aquatic birds may be directly harmed through the feeding if they develop diseases such as angel wing. It is caused by malnourishment. This is often the end result of giving bread to birds like ducks, geese, and swans. The bread causes them to feel full, but because the bread has none of the nutrients necessary for their survival, the ducks starve to death.

Diseases are also common in deer. The deer are used to eating natural food, so when they switch to eating processed food, the shock in their digestive system can lead to death. The feeding is also harmful because the deer congregate, possibly promoting the spread of communicable viruses, even if those viruses are not caused by the actual food.

Both animals and humans can be put in danger when the animals become habituated (lose their fear of humans). Though smaller animals, such as birds, pose no real threat to humans or their property, the other animals their food attracts do. For instance, black bears are infamous for destroying and eating bird feeders in the summer and spring. In the winter, the bears aren't around, but be sure to bring in your bird feeders before they come out of hibernation.

Feeding is not the only problem that wildlife faces. Animals are often separated from their mother/families when a human sees one that is apparently alone. However, this is often not the case. Usually, the mother is nearby, watching over their juveniles. You may not be able to see her, but she is there. The humans try to help by taking in the infants, separating them from their family. Because they are orphaned at such a young age, they never develop the skills required to survive in the wild. If you see an adolescent animal that you believe has been abandoned, the best thing to do is to call the proper authorities.

Remember, fed wildlife is dead wildlife. What may seem kind and fun in the moment can have disastrous consequences. If you care, leave them there.



