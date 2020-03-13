Letter to the Editor: Untrue statements underlie promotion of the transmission line corridor

Spokespersons for CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola often repeat the untrue claim that they own the land on which their transmission line corridor will be located, Why? Because this falsehood hides the fact that they will use one mile of public land without obtaining the approval of 2/3 of the Maine Legislature, as required by statute and the Maine Constitution.

Their second untrue assertion is that the transmission line corridor will be a good investment in Maine. It would be an investment in the New England power grid to meet the energy goals of Massachusetts, not Maine. That is why Massachusetts is willing to pay $950,000,000 to build the transmission line corridor. The return on investment for Maine will be the destruction of the scenic quality, environment and natural resources of the western Maine mountains.

Who would believe that the destruction of 3,600 acres of forests, that remove CO2 and release oxygen, and the erection of approximately 7,000, 100-foot-high transmission towers to create between 19 and 38 permanent jobs would be a good investment for Maine? The individuals who promote billions in profits for two multi-billion-dollar foreign corporations would think so.

It's a bad deal for Maine!

John Nicholas

Winthrop