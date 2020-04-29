Letter to the Editor: Upset with representative
Residents of New Sharon should be upset with their representative in the house...
Scott Landry during the county budget committee caucus implied that small towns didn't need representation on county budget by voting to elect a second member from Farmington for the committee.
Given that New Sharon is about the same size town as Chesterville are those residents to assume he feels that same about New Sharon while in Augusta.
Tiffany Estabrook
Chesterville
