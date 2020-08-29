Letter to the Editor: Vaccines, viruses and public health
Nothing is 100 percent sure in science, but like fastening your seat belt, doctors play the odds to keep their patients and the public as safe as possible. Most decisions are obvious. For example, the chance of getting lung cancer is 25 percent for smokers but 1 percent for non-smokers, so not smoking is the safer choice.
Vaccines also have favorable odds. For example, vaccines for the measles and polio viruses are 97 percent and 99 percent effective respectively. Polio, once a feared childhood disease, crossed the United States each summer causing death or paralysis to 15,000 children annually. Like Covid-19, avoidance was the only prevention so places like public swimming pools were often off-limits (parental choice) or closed (town choice) to prevent community infection. Fortunately, virologist Jonas Salk developed a vaccine in the 1950’s which ended this terrible disease. Older readers may recall being part of the clinical trials for this vaccine in grade school.
Herd immunity may be achieved by either vaccination or infection. Viruses reproduce by hijacking the genetic machinery of a living host, but if enough people are vaccinated (95 percent for measles), the virus has trouble finding an unprotected host “in the herd” and fades away. Herd immunity may also occur naturally if enough people are infected and develop antibodies. For Covid-19, epidemiologists estimate that 70 percent of the U.S. population would need to be infected which would mean millions of deaths and massive medical, social, and economic problems. In short, immunity by vaccination is far safer, but until a vaccine is found the best way to slow the virus is basic prevention by avoiding crowds, social distancing, mask wearing and washing hands.
Public health raises questions of social responsibility vs individual choice such as, “Does one have a right to do whatever they want, even when it harms others such as smoking in public or texting while driving?” Ethics teaches that “with freedom comes responsibility” and that an easy way to decide responsible behavior is to ask, “If EVERYONE behaves my way, will the result be better or worse?” For example, if everyone texts while driving accidents will soar, so texting is not the responsible choice. Likewise, if no one vaccinates their children measles and polio will return, so vaccination is the responsible choice. Or for Covid-19, if no one wears masks the virus will spread and more will die, so mask wearing is the responsible choice. Ethics does respect individual rights if only the individual is affected (e.g., one's right to refuse chemo treatment), but for matters of public health where one’s actions also affect others, acting to help the community is the responsible choice.
Ken Sawyer
Wilton
Very well said Mr. Sawyer.
Ken I’m not sure the point of your letter. The state already took a vote just days before Covid hit for mandatory vaccination. Once one is available it will be mandatory unfortunately. The way they are talking they want to have one by years end which is not good. It takes 3-5 years to properly vett a vaccine not six to eight months. That is the problem with the mandatory vaccine law we now have. My whole family is fully vaccinated yet I don’t feel safe getting an improperly vetted vaccine. As for the seatbelt reference someone else wearing a seatbelt doesn’t make me safer it makes them safer. My opinion with someone with a medical issue find seatbelts and masks very restricting and find it a violation of my personal health to be told I have to wear one. My suggestion would be to work on herd immunity and if you are immunocompromised stay home if your healthy enjoy life and live it. Take proper precautions and don’t allow a narrative to instill fear in your lives.
A well-reasoned approach.
Awww, 3-5 years is wrong, the flu vaccine is recreated and reformulated every year, the rabies vaccine was created and successfully used in 6 months, the cholera vaccine was created and successfully used in less than a year, and that was in the late 1800's, it is almost the mid 2000's, you don't think that with as many years have passed and with the technology we have, a working covid vaccine can't be whipped up and brought to market by year's end? If Louis Pasteur could create vaccines with a simple lab, a notebook and no electricity, then you surely don't give modern science enough credit.
Hrtlss although I normally skip your comments for being full of mistruths and long winde, I will respond as you spoke directly to me. The flu “vaccine” is not a vaccine it is a shot that only gives a 50/50 shot at best of fighting the common flu. If it were a vaccine no one would he dying each year from the flu they would be IMMUNE such as people claim with vaccines. As for the others you talk about I will have to do some research because as I said you have some faulty info you rely heavily on. I have as much faith in the scientists as I do in a lot of people. They are still coming up with new information on the rona yet people really think a vaccine will be safe. Feel free to line up and get injected and we will see how it goes for you blind followers. I will wait until the science stops changing and then they can properly vett a vaccine for my family and me.
What does it say that the same industry, in fact the same company was able to produce scientific study after study stating "opioids are not addictive" killing 50K Americans each year and counting. Now we are expected to trust them and are being force to put their product into our bodies. It's nuts. Politicians only support them because they get paid millions in kickbacks to pass laws for them.
Louis Pasteur was cited for medical ethics violations when he invented his vaccine. He didn't even have a medical license.
The Wuhan coronavirus is a coronavirus, that is, a new strain of the common cold. There has never been a successful vaccine against any coronavirus, so there is a good chance that no vaccine against this one is possible. I would ask Mr. Sawyer, if that turns out to be the case, for how long does he expect us all to wear masks, separate ourselves from other people, and keep businesses and schools and churches in this half-open/half-closed limbo? Do we give it up at the end of the year? Next spring? Next gubernatorial election? It's not a rhetorical question: if a vaccine proves elusive, as it probably will, this question will have to be answered.
Furthermore, we know now that this virus is no more severe than a typical flu or cold virus. Every year, there will be a flu and cold season, and vulnerable people will die from flus and colds (i.e. the extremely elderly, and people near death with other conditions). Are we going to repeat this year's strict quarantine measures every year from now on? If not, why not?