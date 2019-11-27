Letter to the Editor: Veterans for Trump

I am some disgusted with military veterans that show allegiance to Donald Trump. A man who received five deferments from service in Vietnam: four rich kid school deferments and a medical deferment claiming bone spurs.

On a talk show with Howard Stern, Trump was asked about avoiding venereal disease after sleeping with numerous women. Trumps answer was, “It is a dangerous world out there. It’s scary like Vietnam. It’s my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier.”

1959 to 1975, 58,479 brothers and sisters never returned from Vietnam. Not a joking matter.

During his election campaign Trump denigrated John McCain by saying, “He’s not a hero. He’s a hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

McCain spent five years as a POW. While being interrogated, with his hands tied behind and hoisted from a ceiling, McCain was beaten, sustaining a life-long injury. McCain kept the faith with his fellow POW’s refusing a release when offered, until all other captives were released in order.

Trump’s statement “I like people that weren’t captured” is a spit in the face of every man who ever sacrificed his freedom for this country as a POW.

This cowardly draft dodger, during his campaign, disparaged a Gold Star family that gave their son to the ranks of brave heroes that have served this country and will never return.

Now Trump attacks a military man who wears the purple ribbon signifying a soldier who has bled for this country – a man whose brothers all served in the arm forces of the United States.

This bloviated, bellicose coward, who was designated Commander in Chief by a flawed Electoral College after losing the election by three million votes – the same coward that quaked in fear when the aircraft lights were turned off prior to landing at his one visit to troops in a war zone; has no claim to allegiance from military veterans.

W. Gilliland

Farmington

Retired Navy

Vietnam vet.